Suspect to be arraigned in killing of Tennessee surgeon The suspected gunman in the killing of an orthopedic surgeon in Tennessee is expected to be arraigned Thursday. Larry Pickens, 29, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault for allegedly shooting and killing Dr. Benjamin Mauck while Mauk was treating him in an exam room. Police say the attack was targeted, but a motive remains unclear. Dale Lane, chief of police for the Collierville Police Department, joined CBS News to talk about the case.