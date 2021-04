Suspect on the loose in D.C.-area shootings Police are investigating two D.C.-area shootings that have left two people dead and two others wounded. Authorities are still investigating whether the shootings are connected and are even probing whether they might be linked to a murder that happened Thursday. Cops are searching for a federal police officer as a person of interest in that case. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave is on the scene in Maryland with the latest.