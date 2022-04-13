Watch CBS News

Suspect named in Brooklyn subway shooting

The NYPD confirms it now considers Frank R. James the suspect in Tuesday's shooting on a crowded subway train in Brooklyn. CBS News' Mola Lenghi reports on what we know about the suspect and how police tied him to the crime.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.