Suspect in Texas deputy murder accused of firing 15 times According to a prosecutor, suspect Shannon Miles spent time in a mental hospital following a 2012 arrest. The 30-year-old is charged with capitol murder for shooting Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Goforth at a gas station Friday night. President Obama called Goforth's widow, and a funeral for the 47-year-old deputy is set for Friday. Omar Villafranca reports from the shooting scene outside Houston.