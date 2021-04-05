Live

Suspect in S.C. church massacre arrested

Dylann Roof, 21, is in police custody after police say he fatally shot nine people inside a South Carolina church on Wednesday night. CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues details the sequence of events from the shooting to Roof's arrest.
