Watch CBS News

Suspect in Pelosi hammer attack pleads not guilty

The suspect accused of assaulting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, was arraigned on Tuesday. A judge denied David DePape, who pleaded not guilty, bail during the hearing. Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.