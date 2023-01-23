Watch CBS News

Suspect in Monterey Park shooting identified

The suspect in a shooting in Monterey Park, California, that killed 10 and left 10 others wounded has been identified. The suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said at a Sunday press conference. Watch their remarks.
