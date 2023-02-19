Judd Hirsch on "this thing called acting"

Israeli airstrikes kill 5 in Damascus, Syrian state media says

Suspect arrested in killing of Temple University police officer

The HistoryMakers: Documenting untold stories of Black achievement

Brittney Griner will return to the WNBA

Richard Belzer, comedian and "Law & Order: SVU" actor, dies at 78

Electricity, heat and water under attack in Ukraine

Suspect charged with murder for fatally shooting Temple police officer Matt Petrillo reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On