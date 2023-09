Suspect arrested in Tupac Shakur's murder One of the last living witnesses to the fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, 60-year-old Duane "Keffe D" Davis, has been charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon in the 1996 killing. The long-awaited break comes in a case that has frustrated investigators and fascinated the public ever since the hip-hop icon was gunned down on the Las Vegas Strip 27 years ago.