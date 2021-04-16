Live

Suspect arrested in Texas ballet student's murder

A teen suspect has been arrested in the murder of University of Texas ballet student Haruka Weiser. Police say they are certain that suspect Meechaiel Criner is the murderer. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud joins CBSN with details.
