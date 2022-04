Suspect arrested in murder of Orsolya Gaal, New York woman found dead in duffel bag A suspect was arrested Thursday in the murder of a 51-year-old woman whose bloodied body was found in a duffel bag in Queens, police said. David Bonola, 44, was arrested just before 1 a.m. in connection with the death of Orsolya Gaal. Authorities said Bonola was a handyman for Gaal and the two had an on-and-off intimate relationship for two years. Watch the full press conference.