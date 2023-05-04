Watch CBS News

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbings near UC Davis

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with three stabbings, two of them fatal, that occurred near the University of California, Davis, campus over the past two weeks. The 21-year-old suspect is a former UC Davis student, police said.
