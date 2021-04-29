Live

Suspect arrested in deadly Sweden attack

A suspect has been arrested in the deadly terror attack in Sweden. At least four people were killed after a truck rammed into a store. Co-founder of Diligence LLC Mike Baker joins CBSN to discuss this incident and the recent strikes in Syria.
