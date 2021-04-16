Live

Watch CBSN Live

Susan Sarandon: Clinton scarier than Trump

Actress Susan Sarandon says she's more afraid of Hillary Clinton than Donald Trump. The Academy Award winner explained on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" why she had to "break up" with Hillary Clinton.
