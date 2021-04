Survivors of elusive cult speak out on "48 Hours" Some men and women who were raised in an apocalyptic cult by a woman who believed she was the reincarnation of Jesus Christ are now coming forward to share their terrifying tales from childhood. Peter Van Sant reports on the cult known as "The Family" and the search for its charismatic leader that led from Australia to Upstate New York in a two-hour "48 Hours" airing Saturday at 9/8c on CBS. He joins "CBS This Morning" with a preview.