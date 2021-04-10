Live

Watch CBSN Live

Survivor stories of Paris theater attack

At least 89 of the victims were killed at the Bataclan theater as a U.S. rock band performed. CBS News correspondent Allen Pizzey reports on some of the incredible survival stories from that attack. Warning: Some of the images are graphic.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.