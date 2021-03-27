Live

Surviving Mexican prison

Former "Survivor" producer Bruce Beresford-Redman shows "48 Hours"' Troy Roberts around the Mexican prison where he has been held for more three years. He was convicted of the 2010 murder of his wife, Monica, in March 2015.
