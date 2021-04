Survive your office holiday celebration gaffe-free 'Tis the season for celebrations at work. One survey finds 77 percent of companies are planning a holiday party. In her new article, "Your Office Holiday Party Survival Guide," writer Jennifer Wallace of Glamour Magazine says: "The fastest way to derail your career and ruin your reputation is to treat the event like a frat party." Wallace joins "CBS This Morning" to share some dos and don'ts.