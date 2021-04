Surveillance video shows Louisiana theater shooter's final days Investigators hope the hotel video will provide insight into why John Russell Houser opened fire at the movie theater last Thursday. Funeral services will be held Monday for two women killed in the shooting. Jillian Johnson, 33, was a musician and gift shop owner. Mayci Breaux, 21, was a student at Louisiana State University who was preparing to become an ultrasound and radiology technician. David Begnaud reports.