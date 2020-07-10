Surprise COVID-19 costs? Loopholes and mix-ups are leading to bills for thousands of dollars "CBS This Morning" is looking at coronavirus testing for the series Medical Price Roulette, a collaboration with journalism company ClearHealthCosts. When Congress passed the CARES Act in March, it was supposed to cover the costs of tests -- the goal was to ensure no one would avoid getting tested because of the expense. But, experts say loopholes in the law and mix-ups are leading to some people getting bills for thousands of dollars. Consumer investigative correspondent Anna Werner reports.