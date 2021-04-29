Live

Surgery for baby born with two extra legs

A baby girl born with two spines and four legs is recovering from life-changing surgery at Advocate Children's Hospital in Illinois. CBS News' Don Champion has the story. Caution: some images may be disturbing.
