Surgeon general's letter to clinicians in crusade against opioid abuse Surgeon General Vivek Murthy calls America's opioid epidemic the health crisis of our generation. It causes more than 1,000 emergency room visits and kills 78 people every day. This week, Dr. Murthy is taking the unprecedented step of mailing letters to the 2.3 million prescribers in America. First on "CBS This Morning," Dr. Murthy shows how he wants clinicians to help in the fight.