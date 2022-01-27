Live

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, and mental health during pandemic

U.S. health care workers are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting today under a federal mandate. This comes at a time when the country is experiencing the highest COVID-19 death rate in nearly a year. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Nikki Battiste to discuss where the U.S. stands in combatting the virus, what we know about a new variant, and the importance of mental health.
