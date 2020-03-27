Surgeon General on virus pandemic scenarios The U.S. has become the new global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic as cases in the country surpass Italy and China. As the numbers climb, state and local officials worry about the amount of life-saving equipment such as ventilators they will have access to at the worst of the pandemic. U.S. Surgeon General VADM Dr. Jerome Adams joins "CBS This Morning" to address public fears, claiming projections that reflect a severe lack of ventilators are based on "worst-case scenarios."