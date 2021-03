More than 15,000 migrant children in U.S. custody at southern border The number of unaccompanied migrant children in U.S. custody at the border has grown to more than 15,000. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports from the Mexican side of the border, and CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more on how the Biden administration is responding.