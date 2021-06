Surfside mayor on building collapse: "It's unspeakable" Charles Burkett, the mayor of Surfside, Florida, spoke to CBS Miami Thursday morning about the partial collapse of a high-rise condo building in his town. He described it as "unspeakable," and said he believes people are still trapped in the rubble. "You don't see that in the United States. You don't see buildings falling down. ... There is something really wrong here," he said.