Surfside building had a history of structural damage prior to collapse New details have emerged about problems dating back several years at the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida. A 2018 engineering report warned of damage to the concrete, and a contractor gave multiple photos to the Miami Herald showing evidence of corrosion and cracks in the building just days before the collapse. Architect Kobi Karp joins CBSN with his insights into the investigation.