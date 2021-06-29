Officials seek answers after the Florida building collapse President Biden and the first lady will visit the site of the building collapse in Surfside, Florida, on Thursday. This comes as more details emerge about the condition of the building and previously reported damage. CBS News national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports on the latest findings, and then Florida state Representative Joe Geller, whose district includes Surfside, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what's being done to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.