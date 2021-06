Search and rescue efforts continue after Florida building collapse Search and rescue efforts continue more than 24 hours after part of a residential building collapsed in Surfside, Florida. So far at least 4 people are confirmed dead and over 150 are still unaccounted for. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports from a family reunification center where loved ones are waiting for work, and then CBS Miami reporter Austin Carter joins "CBSN AM" with the latest on search efforts.