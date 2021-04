Surfers go green with eco-friendly boards, wetsuits It’s a sport often described as spiritual, about as close as you can get to being in sync with mother nature. So, it may come as a surprise that the tools of the trade are actually toxic to the environment. Wetsuits and surfboards have been made with harmful petroleum-based products for more than 50 years. Carter Evans reports on how the surfing industry is now taking sustainability for a ride.