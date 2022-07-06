Supreme Court's EPA ruling is a step back in the fight against climate change, experts say The Supreme Court has ruled that the EPA doesn't have the authority under the Clean Air Act to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants — an industry making up nearly a quarter of the nation's emissions. "Self-regulation doesn't exist in the fossil fuel industry," climate and health behavioral scientist Sweta Chakraborty said. "...We are allowing for a free-for-all. And it couldn't be a worse time."