Supreme Court upholds ban on gun ownership for domestic abusers The Supreme Court on Friday ruled 8-1 that those subject to domestic violence restraining orders can be banned from gun ownership, upholding a 30-year-old federal law that had been challenged by a Texas man. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, former federal prosecutor Scott Fredericksen and CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford shared their reactions to the ruling on CBS News 24/7.