Live

Watch CBSN Live

Supreme Court upholds Affordable Care Act, agrees with Catholic agency in foster care dispute

As the U.S. Supreme Court's term winds down, the justices are handing down several high-profile decisions. On Thursday, the court upheld the Affordable Care Act and ruled in favor of a Catholic social services organization in Philadelphia that refuses to work with same-sex couples as foster parents. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson spoke to Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what these decisions mean and how the justices ruled.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.