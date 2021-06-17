Supreme Court upholds Affordable Care Act, agrees with Catholic agency in foster care dispute As the U.S. Supreme Court's term winds down, the justices are handing down several high-profile decisions. On Thursday, the court upheld the Affordable Care Act and ruled in favor of a Catholic social services organization in Philadelphia that refuses to work with same-sex couples as foster parents. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson spoke to Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what these decisions mean and how the justices ruled.