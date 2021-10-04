Supreme Court to take up historic docket as new term begins The Supreme Court began its 2021-22 term on Monday, hearing oral arguments in person for the first time in 19 months. The 6-3 conservative majority will take on blockbuster cases on abortion rights, gun rights, and religious freedom. CBS News' Jan Crawford has the details from the first day of the new term. Then, James Romoser, the editor of SCOTUSblog, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with more on what to expect over the next several months.