Supreme Court to hear First Amendment cases, weigh in on Texas immigration law

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Monday on whether the government crossed a constitutional line by pressuring social media platforms to take down content it deemed misleading on topics like COVID-19 and the 2020 presidential election. They'll also hear arguments in a dispute from the National Rifle Association and could rule on Texas' controversial immigration law. Chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford and CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca have more on the cases.
