Supreme Court to decide whether Trump eligible for Colorado ballot The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide whether former President Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on Colorado's Republican primary ballot because of his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. In a 4-3 decision last month, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is ineligible to appear on the ballot because he violated the Constitution's so-called insurrection clause, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Jan Crawford has the latest.