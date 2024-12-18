Supreme Court to decide on TikTok's future in the U.S. The Supreme Court plans to hear arguments in January on a challenge to a new law that could lead to the popular social media app TikTok being banned in the U.S. The Biden administration and lawmakers say the Chinese government's ability to collect data from TikTok poses a significant national security risk, while the app and its Chinese parent company ByteDance argue that the law is unconstitutional. CBS News Supreme Court producer Catherine Cole has more.