Supreme Court temporarily delays end of Trump-era Title 42 immigration policy The Supreme Court has temporarily extended a Trump-era policy that bars some migrants from entering the U.S. CBS News correspondent. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca reports from El Paso, Texas, on the influx of migrants in the city. Then, CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" from El Paso to discuss the ongoing crisis.