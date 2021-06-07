Supreme Court rules on case of immigrants with temporary protected status The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously against a couple seeking permanent residency after fleeing El Salvador and gaining temporary protected status in the United States. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what this ruling means for other immigrants in similar situations, and the other major Supreme Court decisions she's watching for as the court's term nears an end.