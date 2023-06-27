Watch CBS News

Supreme Court rejects controversial election law theory

The Supreme Court issued a ruling in a major election law case stemming from a dispute in North Carolina. The justices rejected a controversial theory that would have given state lawmakers unfettered power to set the rules for federal elections in their states. Evan Caminker, who co-authored the amicus brief submitted on behalf of the Conference of Chief Justices about the North Carolina elections case, joined CBS News to talk about the ruling.
