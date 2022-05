Leaked draft opinion shows Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade An upcoming Supreme Court ruling could upend abortion access across the country. A leaked draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. Zeke Miller, a White House reporter for the Associated Press, and Katherine Franke, a law professor at Columbia University, join CBS News' Elaine Quijano to discuss.