Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at her home in Washington Friday night from complications related to pancreatic cancer. She was 87. Known as a fighter, Ginsburg dedicated much of her career to advancing women's rights. She argued several landmark sexual discrimination cases before serving on the nation's highest court for 27 years as the second woman ever appointed. Chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford looks at the icon's legacy.