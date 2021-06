Supreme Court begins final month of annual term and expected to rule on major cases June is the last month before the U.S. Supreme Court breaks for summer recess, which means we could see decisions on major cases. Some of those cases include voting rights, gay rights and an effort to strike down the Affordable Care Act. Jessica Levinson, CBS News legal contributor and professor at Loyola Law School, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what we can expect in the coming weeks.