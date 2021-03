Supreme Court hears 2 cases that could impact voting rights nationwide The Supreme Court will decide two voting rights cases out of Arizona that could shape future election laws in states nationwide. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports from Washington, then "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano talks to CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBSN special elections and midterms reporter Adam Brewster about the impact the court's decision could have.