Supreme Court hears case about 1st Amendment and Colo. state law: CBS News Flash Dec. 5, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case involving a Colorado graphic designer who says she has a First Amendment right to refuse to create websites for same-sex weddings, despite a state anti-discrimination law. Residents in Indonesia are evacuating as Mount Semeru, the country's highest volcano, has begun erupting, and McDonald's is testing new tech: a special pick-up window that identifies when customers are nearby.
