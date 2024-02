Supreme Court hears arguments on bump stock ban The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday on the Trump-era ban on bump stocks that a Texas gun store owner says is unlawful. Judges initially ruled in the gun store owner's favor, but the Biden administration challenged the ruling. The ban was put in place after a gunman used rifles equipped with bump stocks to carry out a deadly mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival in 2017. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford has more.