Supreme Court considers whether Kentucky AG can defend abortion law The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on whether Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron can defend a state ban on a procedure commonly used in second-trimester abortions. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports on the case and other abortion cases the court has agreed to hear this term. Then, Kim Wehle, a professor of law at the University of Baltimore School of Law, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with her analysis.