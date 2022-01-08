Live

Supreme Court considers COVID-19 vaccine rules

The Supreme Court said it will take up legal challenges to President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers and large businesses with at least 100 workers. Politico labor reporter Eleanor Mueller joins CBSN to discuss more.
