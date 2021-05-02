Live

Watch CBSN Live

Supreme Court agrees to hear travel ban case

The Supreme Court today voted to hear the case over President Trump's travel ban. The high court will also take up a controversial case involving wedding cake for same-sex couples. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN with more details.
