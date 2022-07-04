Supreme Court addresses “threatening activity” around justices’ homes: CBS News Flash July 4, 2022 The U.S. Supreme Court’s top security officer has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws barring picketing outside the homes of high court justices, citing an increase in protests and "threatening activity.” Authorities are investigating an Indiana funeral home where more than 30 bodies were discovered, and the longest-surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, who died last week at 98, will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol.